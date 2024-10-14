Vinci SA Plans Dividend of $0.29 (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2897 per share by the construction company on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Vinci Price Performance
VCISY stock opened at $29.39 on Monday. Vinci has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $32.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46.
About Vinci
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vinci
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Stocks Under $20 for Buy-and-Hold Investors Seeking Growth
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- BlackRock’s Earnings Reveal Market Shift: Why Bonds Are in Favor
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- JPMorgan Can Hit New Highs This Year: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.