Vinci SA Plans Dividend of $0.29 (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2897 per share by the construction company on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Vinci Price Performance

VCISY stock opened at $29.39 on Monday. Vinci has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $32.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46.

Get Vinci alerts:

About Vinci

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.