Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Short Interest Update

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock remained flat at $2.20 during trading hours on Monday. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

