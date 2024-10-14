Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Short Interest Update

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Virgin Money UK Price Performance
Shares of Virgin Money UK stock remained flat at $2.20 during trading hours on Monday. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18.
Virgin Money UK Company Profile
