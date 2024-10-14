Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 1,014.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,634 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.10% of Virtu Financial worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $827,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at $658,530.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Virtu Financial stock opened at $32.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $32.88.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Virtu Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

