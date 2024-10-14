Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,554 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 3.6% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 571,173 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $148,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBCay One RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $6,589,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $277.84 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.03 and a 1 year high of $293.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.62.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

