Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.6% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Visa were worth $45,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $1,199,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 571,173 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $148,705,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBCay One RSC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $6,589,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $277.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.62. The firm has a market cap of $508.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.03 and a 1 year high of $293.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.81.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

