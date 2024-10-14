Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 1,505.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE VST opened at $125.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $143.87. The company has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 92.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.06.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vistra

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.