VitalStone Financial LLC Acquires 1,356 Shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

Shares of BITB opened at $35.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.52. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $40.16.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

Further Reading

