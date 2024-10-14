VitalStone Financial LLC Has $531,000 Position in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD)

VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF in the second quarter worth $76,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 83,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS BUFD opened at $25.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23. The company has a market cap of $895.70 million, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.50.

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETFs. BUFD was launched on Jan 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

