VitalStone Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 72.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,051,637,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,449 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,095,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,371 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $572,050,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Synopsys by 12.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,211,892,000 after purchasing an additional 818,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $642.22.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $539.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $549.61. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.91 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.