VitalStone Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.4% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.91.

MAA stock opened at $153.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $167.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.27%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

