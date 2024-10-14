VitalStone Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

VitalStone Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Wealth Management increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 226,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 31.1% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,760,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 208.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SOXL stock opened at $39.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $70.08.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

