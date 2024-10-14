VitalStone Financial LLC Sells 1,788 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

VitalStone Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

