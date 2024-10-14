VitalStone Financial LLC Sells 642 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

VitalStone Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.61 and its 200 day moving average is $94.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

