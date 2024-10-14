VitalStone Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

VitalStone Financial LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 578.6% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Westwind Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth $108,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 244,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,610,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.62. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $91.85.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

