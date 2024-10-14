VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

Shares of VNRX opened at $0.69 on Friday. VolitionRx has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VolitionRx will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Guy Archibald Innes purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 406,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,477.61. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

