Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VOYA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.27.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $79.84 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Voya Financial’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 1,020.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,368,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,773 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,525,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,310,000 after buying an additional 1,151,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,067,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $818,094,000 after buying an additional 644,216 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,055,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,234,000 after acquiring an additional 248,795 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $13,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

