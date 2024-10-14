W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 563.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the second quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 173.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $58.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $41.82 and a 52 week high of $61.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Several research firms have commented on WRB. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.67 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

