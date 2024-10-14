Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Short Interest Update

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the September 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Price Performance

UMMA remained flat at $25.72 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,223. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.03. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $26.29.

Get Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF alerts:

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Company Profile

The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.