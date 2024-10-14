Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,044 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,778 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.04. 1,950,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,206,969. The company has a market cap of $643.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $81.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,787,946.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $926,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 632,415 shares in the company, valued at $44,648,499. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,787,946.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,335,272 shares of company stock worth $958,101,276 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.96.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

