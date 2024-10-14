WAXE (WAXE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $328.55 Million

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last week, WAXE has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $3,423.85 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAXE coin can now be bought for about $33.46 or 0.00053452 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WAXE

WAXE’s launch date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

