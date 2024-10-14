Webster Bank N. A. Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.7 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $70.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.41.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

