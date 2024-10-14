Webster Bank N. A. Has $189,000 Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 300.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Cintas by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2,063.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,378,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 111.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cintas by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $208.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $123.65 and a 52-week high of $211.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

