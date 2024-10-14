Webster Bank N. A. Has $73,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 498.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.16.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $95.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

