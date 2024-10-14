Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 194 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,235 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,886,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,792 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,392,000 after purchasing an additional 346,938 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,347,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,392,061 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $952,543,000 after buying an additional 351,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $113.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.92 and a 12 month high of $121.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.64 and a 200-day moving average of $108.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

