Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the period. KLA makes up 1.0% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.06% of KLA worth $60,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its stake in KLA by 29.8% during the first quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA stock traded up $20.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $824.50. The stock had a trading volume of 145,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,166. The company has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $771.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $764.31. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $452.01 and a 52 week high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,873 shares of company stock valued at $14,532,193. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.57.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

