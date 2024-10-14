Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $14.60 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,159 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $932,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,184,000 after buying an additional 25,217 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 26.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in T-Mobile US by 6.0% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,882,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $307,279,000 after acquiring an additional 107,100 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $215.24. 633,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,494,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.34. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $136.85 and a one year high of $215.95.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,627,872. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 306,492 shares of company stock worth $60,161,906. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

