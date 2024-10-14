Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $39.30 Million Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 20,219 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $39,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CI traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $350.99. 175,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,604. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $348.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.64. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The stock has a market cap of $99.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.79.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

