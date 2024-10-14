Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $33.03 Million in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 638,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,027,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 126,122 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.51. 1,707,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,855,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.