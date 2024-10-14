Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 4,147 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.10% of Biogen worth $29,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,728,185,000 after buying an additional 2,218,744 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Biogen by 22.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,623,000 after acquiring an additional 316,144 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Biogen by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 740,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,723,000 after buying an additional 207,835 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1,227.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 176,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,007,000 after purchasing an additional 162,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Biogen by 27.2% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 570,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,024,000 after buying an additional 122,101 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,633.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.70. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.31 and a 12-month high of $269.43. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of -0.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $292.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.78.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

