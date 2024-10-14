Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 14,033 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,033 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $40,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,436,000 after purchasing an additional 603,267 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,938,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,742,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 504,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,584,000 after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,248,000 after purchasing an additional 111,973 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $502.26. 51,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,212. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $445.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.44. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.63 and a twelve month high of $503.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $473.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

