Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 704 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises about 1.0% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.08% of Cadence Design Systems worth $59,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 637.5% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $282.19. The stock had a trading volume of 430,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,099. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.66 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.60.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total transaction of $2,659,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,485.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,485.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total transaction of $173,056.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,250.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,847 shares of company stock worth $7,302,782 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

