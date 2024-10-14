Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lucid Group (LCID)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID):

10/8/2024 – Lucid Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Lucid Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Lucid Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Lucid Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2024 – Lucid Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2024 – Lucid Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

9/9/2024 – Lucid Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2024 – Lucid Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Lucid Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Lucid Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Lucid Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Lucid Group stock opened at $3.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.04. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $5.38.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 390.39%. The company had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lucid Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 61.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

