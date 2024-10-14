Wells Fargo & Company Increases Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target to $70.00

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ryan Specialty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Shares of RYAN opened at $71.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.71. Ryan Specialty has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $72.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

In other news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $347,923.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,800.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,532.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $347,923.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,800.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,107,136 shares of company stock valued at $131,860,032 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,937,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,505 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 2,138.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 778,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,226,000 after buying an additional 744,049 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,925,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,886,000 after buying an additional 488,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 132.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,425,000 after acquiring an additional 476,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 2Xideas AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at $19,765,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

