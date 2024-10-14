Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% during the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 704.3% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.07.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of WFC opened at $60.99 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $212.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

