WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Short Interest Down 23.7% in September

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WesBanco

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WesBanco stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

WesBanco Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $25.23 on Monday. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

WesBanco Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

