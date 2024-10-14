Wetouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:WETH) Short Interest Down 30.8% in September

Wetouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:WETH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wetouch Technology Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Wetouch Technology stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 234,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,426. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. Wetouch Technology has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wetouch Technology stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Wetouch Technology Inc. ( NASDAQ:WETH Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 0.25% of Wetouch Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Wetouch Technology Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company offers various touch panels, including glass-glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; glass-film-film products that are used in GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; plastic-glass for use in GPS/entertainment panels, motor vehicle GPS, smart home products, robots, and charging stations; and glass-films used in industrial HMI.

