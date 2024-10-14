Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Shares Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.27% of Weyco Group worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEYS. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Weyco Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Weyco Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Weyco Group by 83.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Weyco Group by 2,329.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 23.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WEYS opened at $33.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $322.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.71. Weyco Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.23.

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.93 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

In other news, insider Damian Walton sold 1,340 shares of Weyco Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $43,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,475. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,078 shares of company stock worth $102,351 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

