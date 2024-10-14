Willis Investment Counsel Buys 1,139 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $1,763,937.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,878,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,977,721.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $1,763,937.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,878,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,977,721.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,943 shares of company stock worth $4,881,539. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Fortinet from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT stock opened at $82.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $83.04.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.