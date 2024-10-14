Willis Investment Counsel Buys 1,600 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,188,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,468,000 after acquiring an additional 15,238 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,452,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,093,000 after buying an additional 102,423 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,452,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,633,000 after acquiring an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,336,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,866,000 after acquiring an additional 69,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,281 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $200.84 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $202.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

