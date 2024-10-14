Willis Investment Counsel Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 515,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,040,000 after purchasing an additional 450,620 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,215,000 after buying an additional 156,225 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,379,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 20.4% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 440,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 190.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after buying an additional 58,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $2,685,133.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,471 shares in the company, valued at $35,677,950.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 1.1 %

STRL opened at $157.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.45 and a twelve month high of $157.37.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $582.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Further Reading

