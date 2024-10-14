Willis Investment Counsel Has $12.87 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Willis Investment Counsel cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,303 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in General Dynamics by 2,189.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 374,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,572,000 after purchasing an additional 357,861 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in General Dynamics by 879.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,148,000 after purchasing an additional 305,624 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in General Dynamics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,639,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,216,599,000 after purchasing an additional 293,316 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 24.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,347,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,119,000 after purchasing an additional 262,164 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 174.8% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 384,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,458,000 after purchasing an additional 244,373 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE GD opened at $299.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $232.29 and a 52 week high of $309.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.06.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

