Willis Investment Counsel Purchases 1,041 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,144 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for 1.5% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $23,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,023 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (down previously from $139.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.12.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $110.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.47. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $101.29 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $128.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.