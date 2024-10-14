Willner & Heller LLC Purchases 8,013 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Willner & Heller LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 891.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.4% of Willner & Heller LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JBR Co Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 887.9% during the third quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 1,109.5% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 773.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 53,079 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Broadcom by 985.7% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,037,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $178,908,000 after purchasing an additional 941,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 911.1% during the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom stock opened at $181.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.64. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $81.83 and a one year high of $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $844.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,130 shares of company stock worth $50,646,622. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.29.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

