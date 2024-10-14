WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Update

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 494,700 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the September 15th total of 352,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on WiSA Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WiSA Technologies stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WiSA Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WISA Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,323,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 1,211.56% of WiSA Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WISA opened at $1.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. WiSA Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $73.50.

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that WiSA Technologies will post -13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc in March 2022.

Recommended Stories

