Woodstock Corp Acquires 16,093 Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp owned approximately 0.13% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EYPT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 234.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 142,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 99,606 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 677,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,488,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 640,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 50,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 877,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 298,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $8.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.57.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 172.29% and a negative return on equity of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EYPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

