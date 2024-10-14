Woodstock Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $29.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $165.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $33.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

