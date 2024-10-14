Woodstock Corp Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Woodstock Corp lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 29,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $56.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.01. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.63%.

D has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

