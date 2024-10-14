Woodstock Corp Has $479,000 Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Woodstock Corp lowered its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GEHC. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 124,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 575.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC opened at $91.03 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.