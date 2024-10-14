Woodstock Corp Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.3% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 32,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 193,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Alken Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $123.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.90 and a 200 day moving average of $116.34. The stock has a market cap of $487.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.88.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

