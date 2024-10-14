Woodstock Corp Reduces Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Woodstock Corp decreased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. RTX accounts for about 1.8% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $18,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,273.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,273.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research upped their price objective on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $123.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $164.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.58. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $125.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

